WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Alma Reyes Gonzalez, a senior from White Oak, N.C., has earned a place on the 2019 Dean’s List at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Gonzalez is majoring in biology.

The Dean’s List is given at the end of each semester to matriculated students in good academic standing with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_school-graduates.jpg