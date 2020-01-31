PEMBROKE — Two promotions have been announced for Lumbee Guaranty Bank, including a Bladen County native.

Glenn Walters, a Bladenboro resident, has been named regional executive. He will be responsible for the overall management of nine of the Bank’s 13 branch locations and will be based at the Pine Street branch in Lumberton. He is a senior vice president.

Walters graduated from what was then known as Pembroke State University, and the LSU Graduate School of Banking.

James Gore has been named chief credit officer. He’ll be responsible for the overall management of the bank’s loan portfolio. He’s also a senior vice president.

Gore is a native of Columbus County and went to N.C. State and the LSU Graduate School of Banking.

In a release, CEO Kyle Chavis said, “We are extremely pleased to have two experienced bankers in these important roles. Both James and Glenn bring the all the skills and attributes necessary to facilitate the continued growth of the bank and to help us further our mission of serving the communities of southeastern North Carolina.”

James Gore https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_lumbee-James-Gore-020420.jpeg James Gore Glenn Walters https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_lumbee-bank-Glenn-Walters-photo-020420.jpg Glenn Walters