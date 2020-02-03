Coronavirus: Here’s what Bladen County needs to know

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Health Department officials are monitoring the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In a release, the Health Department says it has regularly participated in situational briefings with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health, and with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If each one of us takes the necessary steps to prevent the spread of flu we can prevent the spread of any respiratory virus,” Dr. Terri Duncan said in the release. She’s the director of the Health Department.

She endorsed the CDC preventive measures:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid exposure to others who are sick.

• Stay home when you are ill.

The virus, as of Sunday evening East Coast time, has caused 362 deaths and more than 17,300 infections in China and abroad. The World Health Organization said the number of confirmed cases will keep growing because thousands of specimens from suspected cases have yet to be tested.

“We still have a low risk to the American public, but we want to keep it at a low risk,” the National Institutes of Health’s infectious disease chief, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Friday at a news conference where quarantines and temporary travel bans were announced.

So far, health officials say they’ve learned it can spread person to person, even if someone is showing no symptoms. The next in line can continue to pass it on. The incubation period is so long that people may not know where or when they picked it up.

The Philippines banned the entry of all non-citizens from China after two cases were confirmed there, including the only death outside China. The U.S., Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia have imposed similar restrictions despite criticism from China and WHO’s guidance such measures were unnecessary.

The U.S. total rose to 11 cases, mostly involving recent travel to Wuhan. The U.S. said Sunday that Americans who had traveled in China within the last 14 days would be routed to designated airports for enhanced health screenings and most non-Americans who recently were in China would be denied entry.

It was in 2002-03 that China had an outbreak of SARS, a coronavirus from the same family as the current pathogen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

