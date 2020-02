Contributed photo -

ELIZABETHTOWN — A map of Bladen County maps with resource guide is available from the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and select locations.

It includes places of interest, events, parks and contact numbers.

The chamber office is at 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

