Barefoots buy Big Tom’s Subs

Barefoot Brew is hoping to be opened by the end of the month in downtown Elizabethtown. Eclectic furnishings, like this rocker, will be available for enjoyment at the new coffee shop. Bo and Kelly Barefoot, here enjoying the Trinity United Methodist Church oyster roast last month, are investing in downtown Elizabethtown. The White Lake residents have bought Big Tom's Subs and will also soon open Barefoot Brew on West Broad Street.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Barefoot family has found themselves extra busy lately, with the team pitching in to not only get the coffee shop up and running, but also Big Tom’s Subs.

Kelly and Bo Barefoot bought out the sandwich shop in the last few weeks, and found themselves quickly thrown into two businesses.

“The previous owner had some health issues, and found himself wanting to get out of the lease,” Bo Barefoot said. “The opportunity arose and we took it.”

The Barefoots are working diligently with the Health Department as well to keep the business running at the Cape Fear Farmers Market.

“Everyone will have the ServSafe class, and the Health Department has been great with working with us on keeping it up and running, and operating properly,” he said.

Barefoot also had a lot to say about the employees that he inherited, stating that they have been pivotal to keeping everything going smoothly as well.

“We are making a few changes,” he said. “We are discontinuing the pizza, and focusing more on the subs, panini and salads. We will also have the Brightleaf hot dogs.”

Barefoot said he wasn’t trying to compete with Melvins’; rather, these will be different, with six-ounce certified Angus beef burger, he said.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. He said that they will be open for special events as well, and are working on rebranding the shop.

“We will have the unfortified malt beverage and unfortified wine license as well,” he said. “We are going to try to be open for the summer concert series.”

The coffee shop on West Broad Street is also coming along nicely, with plans for local artwork to be displayed on the walls by Jamie Corebett, along with local honey, candles and other items.

The interior will be an eclectic mishmash of everything from vintage lake items to artifacts.

“We are still on schedule,” said Barefoot. “Right now we are doing electrical and plumbing, and the electrical is next.”

Both the electrician and plumber need the equipment put into place, so that they can figure out where they need to run the pipes and wires, he said.

“Those supplies are coming in, and then we can get to training,” he said. “We want to get that practice behind the scenes. We are planning a small opening.”

Barefoot said he has high hopes of getting the shop open, and really wants to push to have it somewhat open before the end of the month. There is a bicycle event coming and he wants to be able to serve coffee and treats.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

