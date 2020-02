ELIZABETHTOWN — The main branch of the Bladen County Public Library will host “Reptiles at the Library” on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Fresh Start Rescue will be presenting the opportunity to learn more about lizards, tortoises and snakes. Live animals will be present and available to meet afterward.

The library is at 111 N. Cypress St. Call 910-862-6990 for more information.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bladen-seal-2.jpg