Commissioners designate February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Marjorie Lewis accepts from Chairman Ray Britt a proclamation designating February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month during Monday's board meeting. They are joined by (from left) commissioners Russell Priest, Charles Ray Peterson, Ashley Trivette, Michael Cogdell, Arthur Bullock, Daniel Dowless, David Gooden and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Marjorie Lewis, a representative of Families First, accepted a proclamation from the Bladen County commissioners and Chairman Ray Britt establishing February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month during Monday’s board meeting.

The document noted the vulnerability of girls and young women ages 16-24, physical violence experienced by high school students, risky sexual behavior, statistics of reporting inappropriate behavior and the need to raise community awareness and provide training for teachers, counselors and school staff.

