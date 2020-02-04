Second Amendment: What does Bladen County’s resolution exactly say?

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Commissioners in Bladen County on Monday adopted a resolution related to the Second Amendment. The board is composed of (seated, foreground left to right around table) Michael Cogdell, Ashley Trivette, Russell Priest, Charles Ray Peterson, Ray Britt, David Gooden, Daniel Dowless, Arthur Bullock and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins. -

The following is the resolution, in full, declaring Bladen County a “Constitutional Rights Protected County.”

WHEREAS, the Constitution of the United States is the Supreme Law of our nation; and

WHEREAS, the Second Amendment to the Constitution states: “A well-regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed…”; and

WHEREAS, the North Carolina Constitution, Article I, Section 30 states: “A well- regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; and, as standing armies in time of peace are dangerous to liberty, they shall not be maintained, and the military shall be kept under strict subordination to, and governed by, the civil power. Nothing herein shall justify the practice of carrying concealed weapons, or prevent the General Assembly from enacting penal statutes against that practice;’’ and

WHEREAS, a long line of established U.S. Supreme court cases have ruled where rights are secured by the U.S. Constitution, including Second Amendment Rights, no rule making or legislation may abrogate those rights and the right to “keep and bear arms” is secured by the “due process” and “privileges and immunities” clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment which protects rights of, and closely related to, the Second Amendment; and

WHEREAS, the citizens of Bladen County have long supported the rights of the individual, particularly as those rights exist under the U.S. and North Carolina Constitutions, including the Second Amendment; and

WHEREAS, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners is concerned about the passage of any bill or legislation which could be interpreted as infringing the rights of the citizens of Bladen County to keep and bear arms; and

WHEREAS, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners expresses its deep commitment to the rights of all citizens of Bladen County to keep and bear arms; and

WHEREAS, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and under the North Carolina Constitution of the citizens of Bladen County to keep and bear arms, and all rights and privileges arising therefrom; and

WHEREAS, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners expresses its intent to stand as a Constitutional Rights Protected County for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the State of North Carolina, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such legal means at its disposal to protect the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms.

NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that the Bladen County Board of Commissioners, within its powers, duties, and responsibilities, shall respect, protect, and defend the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Bladen County and the Board will oppose, within the limits of the Constitutions of the United States and the State of North Carolina, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such constitutional means at its disposal to protect the rights of its citizens to keep and bear arms; and

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners hereby declares Bladen County, North Carolina, as a “Constitutional Rights Protected County.”

Adopted this 3rd day of February 2020.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Commissioners in Bladen County on Monday adopted a resolution related to the Second Amendment. The board is composed of (seated, foreground left to right around table) Michael Cogdell, Ashley Trivette, Russell Priest, Charles Ray Peterson, Ray Britt, David Gooden, Daniel Dowless, Arthur Bullock and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_commissioners-3-020720.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Commissioners in Bladen County on Monday adopted a resolution related to the Second Amendment. The board is composed of (seated, foreground left to right around table) Michael Cogdell, Ashley Trivette, Russell Priest, Charles Ray Peterson, Ray Britt, David Gooden, Daniel Dowless, Arthur Bullock and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins.