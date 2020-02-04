Bladen commissioners endorse support of Second Amendment

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Commissioners in Bladen County on Monday adopted a resolution related to the Second Amendment. The board is composed of (seated, foreground left to right around table) Michael Cogdell, Ashley Trivette, Russell Priest, Charles Ray Peterson, Ray Britt, David Gooden, Daniel Dowless, Arthur Bullock and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Bladen County commissioners faced a full house in the courtroom for Superior Court on Monday night. The group of about 150 or more came primarily for the part of the agenda related to the Second Amendment. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal More than 150 filled the courtroom and the hallway outside on Monday night as Bladen County commissioners adopted a resolution related to the Second Amendment. Speakers were respectful and spoke freely. The item was at the front of the agenda and resolved within 25 minutes of Chairman Ray Britt gaveling in the meeting. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Red Trump hats were atop their heads. The American flag was on plenty of apparel.

And they kept coming into the room for Superior Court here in the heart of Bladen County, better than 50 present an hour before the meeting began and more than 100 more by the rap of the gavel.

Bladen commissioners on Monday night approved a resolution declaring this a “constitutional rights protected county.” Boards in at least two adjacent counties, Robeson and Columbus, endorsed similar resolutions the same evening.

Within 25 minutes of Chairman Ray Britt bringing the meeting to order, the resolution had passed by the strength of votes from Republicans Britt, Vice Chairman David Gooden, Ashley Trivette, Charles Ray Peterson, Daniel Dowless and Democrat Russell Priest. Democrats Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins, Michael Cogdell and Arthur Bullock were against.

Counties across the state have been adopting resolutions related to the Second Amendment with some frequency this year. Many have language that includes the word “sanctuary.”

The Bladen resolution says, “Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Bladen County Board of Commissioners, within its powers, duties, and responsibilities, shall respect, protect, and defend the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Bladen County and the Board will oppose, within the limits of the Constitutions of the United States and the State of North Carolina, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such constitutional means at its disposal to protect the rights of its citizens to keep and bear arms; and

“The Bladen County Board of Commissioners hereby declares Bladen County, North Carolina, as a ‘Constitutional Rights Protected County.’”

Just before Peterson called the question, Britt said, “We just want the citizens of this county to know we support what our forefathers put into the Constitution. We stand to support what we were supposed to do.”

At another juncture, he also acknowledged respect to Bladen’s place enforcing laws within the hierarchy that is country, state and county.

The large courtroom was filled, and many more jammed a hallway just outside its doors. Presence of Bladen Sheriff’s Office deputies, usually one for most meetings, numbered at least five identifiable in addition to Sheriff Jim McVicker. It was unknown if plainclothesmen were part of security.

There was never a hint of trouble throughout the evening.

More than a dozen stood along the back wall of the room as Britt asked if anyone wanted him to read the resolution — printed copies were distributed — and then obliged a request prior to Tony Priest speaking briefly. It was Priest who had requested the resolution and been granted a place on the agenda.

Two ladies also spoke, one for and one against, and an exchange of question and answer debate of sorts engaged commissioners Cogdell and Munn-Goins with Tony Priest after he had returned to the audience.

For each of their questions and points, Priest stood and had an answer pointing to Democratic leaders trying to pass legislation, notably in North Carolina through House Bill 86 and in Virginia by the governor. All spoke respectfully and freely.

At one point he responded to Cogdell, a commissioner on the ballot in next month’s primary, “You’re missing the whole point.”

Seven minutes after Gooden had seconded Peterson’s motion to adopt and Cogdell’s questions began the discussion, it was over. One Democrat’s vote gave it bipartisan status. Britt gaveled a recess, and the meeting resumed downstairs where normally held in a room that seats about three or four dozen.

The supporters of the resolution left happy, and for the commissioners in their final half-hour together, the matter appeared over and without leftover tensions.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

