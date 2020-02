ELIZABETHTOWN — A controlled burn will be conducted by the Elizabethtown Fire Department on Wednesday.

This will be in the Dyson Street area.

If cloudy water is experienced, the Fire Department recommends flushing the outside spigot or inside faucet until it is clear.

Travel patterns may be different for Dyson, Horne and Wright streets.

Questions can be answered by calling 910-862-3979 or 910-862-4586.

