Dicky Glenn’s son, Richard, takes oath at Town Council

ELIZABETHTOWN — Continuing steps into his late father’s footsteps, Rich Glenn took the oath of office Monday night at the meeting of the Elizabethtown Town Council.

Glenn was appointed by the board following the Dec. 20 death of Dicky Glenn. The elder Glenn was eight days shy of his 80th birthday when he died, having just won reelection in November to begin serving his fifth term. He served 16 years, the first four of which began in 1999.

A plaque recognizing the council’s appreciation for Dicky Glenn was presented to his widow, Tomye Glenn. Mayor Sylvia Campbell expressed how much Dicky Glenn will be missed.

The board then moved through a full agenda.

Woody Horton, the town planner, told the panel Derek Davis was seeking a special use permit to construct an enclosed metal building to serve as an accessory to a future residence at 1744 Cromartie Road. The building, larger than 750 square feet, would be on the back of the property surrounded by trees.

Davis’ intent, Horton said, was to use it for residential purposes.

The recently obtained property at 403 MLK Drive was declared surplus. There has been interest in cleanup and renovation.

“We will have sealed bids,” said Town Manager Eddie Madden. “We need at least what we paid for it, which was $16,123.”

Declaring it surplus does not preclude the town from taking further action, should bids not meet satisfaction.

The board also made multiple appointments: Ryan Godwin to the Airport Economic Development Board, Glenn to the Lumber River Council of Governments Board of Directors with Howell Clark as the alternate, and Deborah Campbell and Joe Luther to the Recreation Commission.

A facade grant was approved for a new coffee shop, Barefoot Brew, that will be opening soon on West Broad Street. The owners are Bo and Kelly Barefoot, who also recently purchased Big Tom’s Subs in the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

Jay Leatherman, the town’s finance director, is retiring, and his position has been posted on various job boards, Madden said.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

