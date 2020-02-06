Clarkton welcomes new mayor and commissioner

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Board members Stephen Hester (left) and Jerome Meyers (right) welcomed Linda Croom (second from left) and the new Mayor Tim Tart. -

CLARKTON — Tax collection and a rezoning application were among topics Tuesday night when commissioners met for their regular meeting.

Presiding was Tim Tart, the town’s new mayor. Also new to the board was Linda Croom, joining Stephen Hester and Jerome Meyers.

Croom initiated a discussion on delinquent taxes.

“My question is that if someone overpaid in a previous year, can those taxes be applied to the next year?” she asked.

Town Clerk Kentrina Woods said that was the case.

“I usually do it when they come in,” she said, referring to the taxpayers.

The board considered a rezoning application for 158 Edgewood St. and had a discussion about a special use permit, but decided to take no action.

An appointment to the Bladen Housing Authority Board is needed. The board also discussed renewal of the lease for the Dixie Youth Baseball League.

Croom noted some of the storefronts downtown are in need of something to cover windows to make the area more visually appealing. She requested a board representative talk to owners.

A filing cabinet will be purchased for the personnel files for the town board’s use.

