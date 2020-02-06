January wreck claims life of one

ELIZABETHTOWN — An Elizabethtown woman was killed Jan. 22 when the vehicle she was driving crashed on Johnsontown Road.

Trooper Jason Weissinger said it happened at 7:53 a.m. Elizabeth Watson, 38, was traveling on Johnsontown Road, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected to the left and overturned, he said.

In a Facebook message posted by Marilyn Robinson, she wrote that Watson was an employee at the Dollar General between White Lake and Elizabethtown. The store is collecting donations to help with funeral expenses.

Watson leaves behind two children.

