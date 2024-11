WILMINGTON — Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, formerly Lower Cape Fear Hospice, has received a $2,500 grant to support operations and provide care to families and individuals.

The grant is from An Angel Among Us, a charitable foundation administered by the North Carolina Community Foundation.

The nonprofit said in a release it provides $1 million in care and support to local families, ensuring that everyone has access to the highest quality of care, regardless of ability to pay.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Lower-Cape-Fear-LifeCare-Logo.jpg