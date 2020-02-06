Beta Club at Emereau wins three firsts

Contributed photo Emereau: Bladen Charter School sent more than 70 to the N.C. Junior Beta Club Convention in Greensboro. -

GREENSBORO — Three first place awards were captured by the Emereau Beta Club at the N.C. Junior Beta Club Convention.

Emereau: Bladen Charter School was first in Elementary Songfest, Elementary Technology and Elementary Three Dimensional Design. The songfest competition had students change the words of a popular song to reflect the Beta creed, then use only their hands to sing and perform in sync.

The school also received the Gold Key Award, symbolic for growth. Macey Potter was a candidate for state president.

Emereau was second in Elementary Living Literature, and in Black and White Photography.

Third place was garnered in Elementary Apparel Design, Elementary Digital Art, Elementary Engineering and Trio Dancing.

The Elizabethtown club added a fourth place in Junior Social Studies, and was fifth in Elementary Sculpture, Campaign Skit and Junior Two Dimensional Design.

Contributed photo

Emereau: Bladen Charter School sent more than 70 to the N.C. Junior Beta Club Convention in Greensboro. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_emereau-beta-020720.jpeg Contributed photo

Emereau: Bladen Charter School sent more than 70 to the N.C. Junior Beta Club Convention in Greensboro.