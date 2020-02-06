Gordmans replaces Goody’s on April 7; hiring event Tuesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Gordmans, the new name for a store formerly known as Goody’s at 314 S. Poplar St., is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are no appointments necessary. The hiring process will take place at the store.

The store positions available include sales associates and stockroom associates. The release said there are more positions, but did not include titles. Positions are full-time, part-time and temporary.

A release from the corporate office in Houston says Gordmans will open here April 7.

The change from Goody’s to Gordmans is part of a process that also involves converting stores by the name of Peebles. Gordmans bills itself as an off-price concept with favorite brands at prices lower than department stores.

The release says Gordmans sells “apparel and footwear for the family, home decor, accent furniture, wall decor, bedding and bath, kitchen gadgets, fashion jewelry, designer fragrances, toys and pet accessories.”

Gordmans also has an Amazon Counter inside its stores.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

