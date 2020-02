ELIZABETHTOWN — The NAACP’s West Bladen Chapter is inviting the community to a public forum with the Elizabethtown Town Council on Feb. 18 at the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.

The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m.

A release from the Rev. Corey Lyons, president of the chapter, says “the main objective of this forum is to begin a dialogue between the community and Town Council that will help to cultivate positive change and growth in Elizabethtown.”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_naacp.jpg