WHITE OAK — A fundraiser for the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department is Feb. 29 at the fire house.

This is the Spring All You Can Eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast. Serving is from 7 to 10 a.m., and there will be a place to eat in or patrons may take out.

A silent cake auction is also a part of the fundraising.

The Fire Department is at 10838 N.C. 53 in the White Oak community.

