NEWBERRY, S.C. — Morgan Sweeney of Baldenboro, N.C., has earned a place on the fall Dean’s List at Newberry College.

The Dean’s List is recognized for students achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_School.jpg