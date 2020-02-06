Two added to Advancement board

Contributed photo Advancement board representatives from Bladen County (from left) Glenn Walters, Mike Davis, Greg Taylor, Wes Johnson, Leon Martin and Chuck Heustess gathered recently. Not pictured: Dennis Troy. -

LUMBERTON — Mike Davis of First Bank and Wes Johnson of the Johnson Law Firm are the newest appointees to the 25-member Board of Directors for Advancement Regional Business Lenders Inc.

They join fellow Bladen reps Glenn Walters, Greg Taylor, Leon Martin, Chuck Heustess and Dennis Troy. Taylor is the executive director, and Martin is board president.

The organization was founded in 1968 as a nonprofit community development financial corporation. Through its assistance in revolving loan programs, some direct and others in conjunction with local banks, the agency has helped create more than 15,000 jobs in the region.

The original four counties served were Bladen, Robeson, Columbus and Hoke. Added since that time are Richmond and Scotland to the west, and Brunswick to the south.

The Advancement board chooses projects related to retail or service, light manufacturing, health care and child care. It does not do charitable, educational, fraternal or church organizations, or agricultural production. Debt refinancing is also not a part of the organization’s efforts.

More information on the organization is available at arblinc.com.

