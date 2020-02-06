DUBLIN — Wellness efforts of Bladen Community College employees have been recognized in the Miles for Wellness program of the North Carolina State Employee Move More initiative.

This is a virtual team-based walking program, with a goal to increase and support fellow state employees in physical activity. The goal is an equivalent of 5 miles daily.

The college’s team, Elite Eagles, won first place in the Tortoise Division with more than 4.4 million steps, or 2,240 miles.

Members of the team include its captain, Robin Novak, and Carlton Bryan, Lee Anne Bryan, Jean Butler, Betty Conner, Marcia deAndrade, Susan Long, Samantha Pope, Clint Spivey and Allison Strickland.

Contributed photo

The Elite Eagles of Bladen Community College include (front from left) Carlton Bryan, Lee Anne Bryan, Robin Novak, Susan Long, (back, from left) Marcia deAndrade, Betty Conner, Samantha Pope and Allison Strickland, with human resources director Tiina Mundy and college President Dr. Amanda Lee alongside. Not pictured: Jean Butler and Clint Spivey.