Bladen County Schools, Emerau releasing early

ELIZABETHTOWN — Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor has authorized Bladen County Schools to release early today by one hour due to inclement weather.

A strong surge of storms already producing tornadic threats to the west is coming through the area.

In addition to students releasing early, all activities after school are canceled.

Schools are scheduled to resume normal operation on Friday.

• Emerea: Bladen Charter School also announced an early release.

The bus will depart at 2 p.m. and cars can pick up students at 2:15 p.m.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_School-2.jpg