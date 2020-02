DUBLIN — Dr. Amanda Lee has authorized the closing of Bladen Community College at 4 p.m. today due to the threat of severe weather.

The president’s message said this includes all students and employees. Evening classes and any activities scheduled will not be held this evening.

The college anticipates resuming a normal schedule Friday. Updates will be provided through the college’s Regroup messaging system, social media and the college website.

