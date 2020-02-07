WHITE LAKE — Erosion control, improved stormwater retention and a plan for the town’s future leadership are keys to White Lake’s future.

The unifying points emerged from a three-hour strategic planning session by the mayor and commissioners Thursday evening at Town Hall. J.D. Solomon, an environmental engineer who worked in the administrations of both Pat McCrory and Roy Cooper, was the facilitator of a session devoted to strategic planning, infrastructure and environmental protection, and the town’s organizational capacity.

No formal actions were taken in the session that resumed the board’s regular January meeting. The board next meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Solomon, former chairman of the Environmental Management Commission for both governors, had prior engagement with the town when the pH balance of the lake spiked. His, at one time, was a lone voice in Raleigh advocating for the town as decisions loomed about how best to act.

It was an aluminum sulfate treatment in May 2018 that is credited with saving Bladen County’s major tourist destination and one of its most significant economic tax base hubs.

“If y’all had not done that, that lake would have died,” Solomon said.

Though the lake is state-owned, it spent no money toward the alum treatment or a six-figure sum for research studies, a combined town budget hit of more than $700,000. White Lake received pro bono work for part of the studies from Dr. Diane Lauritsen of Limnosciences/Envirochem, then added her to the payroll though not in a full-time position.

Those lake troubles, discoveries in research since and the ensuing costs were a significant driver in the need for Thursday’s session. In relation to the lake, discussions were mainly about its surroundings and how that impacts its health. All commissioners and the mayor were active participants throughout.

Early on, the group conversed about erosion control. There is none specifically, they said, and that’s mostly attributed to associated costs.

Answering a question from Solomon about how much they talk about stormwater, Mayor Goldston Womble said, “We do, but there’s a lot of standing water. There’s nowhere for it to go.”

Solomon outlined components of a typical stormwater program and, at one point, asked if the wastewater system was a culprit?

“I don’t think the system is a problem as such,” Womble answered. “Quite frankly, we don’t know what the problem is.”

As an example, he pointed out that in the course of a recent project public works employees discovered a sewer line that went to nowhere. And there was sewer at the end point. The problem was corrected.

The group had a good bit of discussion on what can be done on wastewater, whether it is partnering with another community, or the strategies to use independently.

Commissioners had several exercises for ranking priorities, and Solomon created one of those for potential actions related to the lake that encompasses about 1,200 acres and averages less than 7 feet in depth.

The board had options for a pledge to not use fertilizers in proximity of the lake, improved boating rules, bird control, improved or reduced use of sea walls, improved stormwater retention and treatment, educational posters and handouts, and an option for “other.”

Anonymously making their choices, improved stormwater retention topped three lists and bird control led two others. Combining all votes to an aggregate, improved stormwater retention was first followed by a pledge not to use fertilizers in proximity of the lake and reduced use of sea walls. Bird control was fourth.

“I put it No. 1 because I think it’s something we can control,” Commissioner Paul Evans said of stormwater retention.

Solomon said generally a board would probably act on the top ones, not so much the middle and bottom items from the summary.

Womble said he understood and didn’t dispute that line of thinking, but added, “I think those in the middle are important in that people can see what is being done.”

Womble and Commissioner Mike Suggs, respectively, filled in the “other” category with further hydrological studies and getting more information about the springs that have been acknowledged by scientists as no longer working.

“We need to put resources into further hydrological studies,” Womble said, while also praising the work done thus far by Lauritsen, the Bald Head Island Conservancy and UNC Wilmington Earth and Ocean Sciences. “Or are the blueberry farms having an effect?”

Commissioner Tom Riel added, “I’m a firm believer that the springs are a key to why the pH is up. The springs didn’t keep the lake full; they kept it in check.”

The group talked about the town’s organizational structure, and the roles of Womble as mayor and Administrative Services Director Brenda Clark. Womble, a lawyer by trade, has been mayor since 1985 and recently won reeelection to a term through an election in 2023; Clark is approaching retirement. Each lends a hand where needed in and outside of their titles.

The board was generally in agreement the town’s objectives were being met by the organizational structure. They were given choices to establish priorities for the roles of administration services director, town administrator, town clerk, public works director, and “other.”

Town administrator was by far the top choice, and public works director was second.

Commissioners expressed satisfaction with the evening’s process. Evans and Commissioner Tim Clifton said they would like more discussion among themselves on why they were, and were not, clustered in some of the rankings exercises. Lauritsen noted the group “pulled together a lot of good information relative to things that have changed and will need to be addressed.”

Womble said it was positive and showed a lot of “like-minded” thoughts.

“When we do this, it’s just education,” he said, “learning things we didn’t necessarily know before.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

J.D. Solomon (far left) leads the town of White Lake in a strategic planning session on Thursday. Seated around the table (clockwise from Solomon’s immediate left) are Dean Hilton, Tim Clifton, Amber Glisson, Brenda Clark, Goldston Womble, Tom Riel, Paul Evans, Tim Blount and Mike Suggs. Womble is mayor, Glisson is in the Finance Department, Clark is the administrative services director and the other six are commissioners. Dr. Diane Lauritsen, of Limnosciences/Envirochem and part-time worker for the town, is behind Clark. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_white-lake-commissioners-021120.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

J.D. Solomon (far left) leads the town of White Lake in a strategic planning session on Thursday. Seated around the table (clockwise from Solomon’s immediate left) are Dean Hilton, Tim Clifton, Amber Glisson, Brenda Clark, Goldston Womble, Tom Riel, Paul Evans, Tim Blount and Mike Suggs. Womble is mayor, Glisson is in the Finance Department, Clark is the administrative services director and the other six are commissioners. Dr. Diane Lauritsen, of Limnosciences/Envirochem and part-time worker for the town, is behind Clark.

Erosion control, improved stormwater retention and future leadership pivotal

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal