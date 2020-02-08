Commissioners on board with bridge naming approved

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners gave their blessing Monday to naming the newly constructed bridge on MLK Drive for James C. Batchelor.

Their unanimous vote is merely a step in the process, one that is wanted as the state Department of Transportation moves through its protocol. The DOT, which oversees the stretch of highway and thus governs such namings, prefers unanimous approval by the county and the Elizabethtown Town Council.

The request for the board’s vote came through Gary Rhoda.

The action did spark a conversation among commissioners. A few names were tossed about as alternatives, not necessarily for the bridge on MLK Drive but for places of interest in general. Among the voices on the matter was a concern for the volume of things named.

David Gooden, the vice chairman, brought to the attention of County Manager Greg Martin the recent resurfacing of N.C. 41 between White Lake and Harrells.

“They have resurfaced, and painted white lines, yellow lines, then put rumble strips over the lines,” Gooden said. “At night, you can’t see the white and yellow lines.”

Martin said he’d be in contact with the DOT.

Commissioner Michael Cogdell expressed concern about the flow of information to the board.

In a bit of a two-minute ramble, he said, “I spoke with Mr. Martin, and I’m trying to figure out, with our governing policies, does it address — there are certain things in our commission policy, how we handle certain matters in reference to issues that come before the board the process that they go through. Do they flow through a chain? I’m not clear on the process on how information flows into the board. I was just trying to see whether he could give us some clarity at the next meeting on the chain of how things go, matters that come to the commissioners, how does it flow, that flow of information, does it flow from him to the chairman, or the chairman to us, how does the information flow?

“Some of it is flowing to me, and I’m just trying to figure out the timing of how it’s coming to us. I have a concern. I know we try to get the agenda put out in advance, and I know certain things come in at the last minute, you try to put them on there but I’m figuring out if certain things are not pressing, and that flow of us being notified about issues that we have to come to this board and deal with when we walk into a commissioners’ meeting — I’m just looking at the timeframe, that’s all. That’s my only concern. How does that flow? Do we need to put some kind of time frame on when issues can be brought? A week before? Two days before? A minute before? Emergency? I just have a problem with the way information is flowing to me. That’s my concern, how it’s coming to me.”

Chairman Ray Britt responded, “Has there been a change Mr. Martin? Do you want to address that?”

The manager replied, “No, sir, there has not been any changes. My suggestion would be that it may be a good topic for discussion at the planning session next week on Feb. 12.”

Cogdell acknowledged everyone being busy, and then seeing the agenda and items on it that “grab your attention.”

“The timeframe of it, to me, just seems to be a little bit inappropriate,” he said.

Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson was the only other panel member to contribute to the conversation, advising, “When I see something on the agenda, if I don’t know about it, I get on the phone. That’s how I operate.”

Britt wrapped the segment by pointing out Cogdell, at the last meeting, had requested an addition to the closed session a few minutes before it began. Cogdell countered that closed session was different from open session.

Britt and the board congratulated fellow Commissioner Russell Priest on the pending naming of the baseball field at East Bladen High School.

“Congratulations!” he said. “We are happy for you.”

Priest has been the head coach there since the school opened in 2001-02, and before that was head coach of the East Bladen Cougars when the school was on U.S. 701. He stepped into that head coaching role in 1986-87.

Grant Pait, an assistant coach the last five years, has been named his successor.

The board will convene in the Campbell Terminal at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field on Wednesday morning at 8 for its annual planning retreat. Last year’s retreat, initially held at Jones Lake State Park, went about six hours and was extended to a second day about a month later. The board has said it will try to handle items in one day, with an open option to add another date.

The board meets the following Monday, and in March will meet on the second and fourth Mondays rather than the first and third because of the national county commissioners’ conference Feb. 29-March 4.

The March 23 meeting is preceded by a 5 p.m. special meeting about the fiscal year budget for 2020-21.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

