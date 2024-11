The list of honor students for West Bladen High School and Tar Heel Middle School are published in the Friday edition of the Bladen Journal.

Get a copy throughout Bladen County, or by coming to the newspaper office at 116 W. Broad St. To sign up for home delivery that comes through the U.S. mail, call 910-862-4163.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_schools-report-card-1.jpeg