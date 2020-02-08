ELIZABETHTOWN — Jim Crayton was the guest speaker for the luncheon meeting Wednesday of the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146.

Crayton shared information on the facilities at the Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center on U.S. 701 between Elizabethtown and White Lake. The PowerPoint presentation included several before and after photos showing the work done, and pointing out plans for the future.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Jim Crayton was the guest speaker Wednesday for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146.

