‘Night to Shine’ full of miracles

WHITE LAKE — Miracles were celebrated by families, friends and members of the community Friday night at The Venue.

“Night to Shine,” a program sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, gives special needs friends a chance to mingle, dance and enjoy themselves in a prom-like environment. The evening is for all ages, replicated simultaneously across the state and country, and included the former college football quarterback at Florida sharing a video message.

“I’m here to be a buddy, and to chaperone, and to watch everybody,” said Jantzen Yandle. “This is my first year, and I didn’t really know what to expect.

“I knew how my prom was, but that was a little bit different. I’m here to have fun with the kids.”

“I’m spending time with my friends,” said Katelynn Edwards, standing next to the seating.

Edwards was wearing a light blue dress, with her hair and makeup, and she said this was her second time coming.

Her friend, William Wilburn, was standing next to her enjoying the scene.

“I am enjoying hanging out with my friends tonight and spending time with Katelynn,” he said.

“Y’all loved the limo ride,” said Yandle. “That was fun.”

“I wish I could talk and explain,” said Brandon Meadows, who has been heavily involved in the organizational aspect of the event. “I have smiled so much my jaw’s locked in place, honestly.”

This is an opportunity to celebrate miracles, with every participant being valued, loved, wanted and encouraged, he said.

At Goldston’s Restaurant next door, Lane Roberson was helping pass out plates of food from Georgio’s.

“Due to my experience with a child with special needs, I understand the importance of this event, and the impact that it can have,” Roberson said. “I just want to be a part of it. This gets some time for the caretakers, and not just the kids, but the people in general, just to have a great time.”

“It’s the smiles on the faces of the guests and the kids coming in here,” said John Paul Deaver, who was keeping everything moving smoothly throughout the night. “It’s the happiness and joy that they have…that’s what it’s all about. …. I just walked up to someone and he said that this was just so wonderful, and he said that I have not seen so many smiles in one place.

“I came here brand new,” said Vonta Leach, a retired NFL player from neighboring Robeson County. “I came here to see what it is all about. This is a great event, and I have never been to something like this before. I was touched.

“Everybody should come out and experience this event, at least once.”

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

