ELIZABETHTOWN — Tory Hole Park has been closed indefinitely by the town of Elizabethtown.

The move was necessary because the Cape Fear River has escaped its banks following last week’s rain. The park is adjacent to, but not a part of, a boat launch maintained by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The boat launch is also under water and closed.

Reopenings for each are dependent on water receding.

Hurricane Florence caused the park to close for just over eight months. The storm came ashore near Wrightsville Beach on Sept. 14, 2018, and the park went under water the following week, including its restroom and picnic shelter area. It reopened May 30, 2019.

The Cape Fear River crested at 42.51 feet in Elizabethtown on Sept. 21, 2018, the second-highest mark in history. The town received a record 35.93 inches of rain from Florence.

Flooding this time has not reached the same levels, though the amount of rainfall last week was generally between 4 to 6 inches across Bladen County.

Lock and Dam No. 2 at Brown’s Landing, which the town closed Wednesday as a precaution, is less than a mile from the park. It is considered minor flooding when it reaches 25 feet. A report on the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service on Monday morning said it was at 30.8 feet; the report also said the latest observation of Feb. 3 was at 16.5 feet. A different report also indicated no marks recorded in a week.

Nearby gauges report high marks. Upstream in Fayetteville the river is at flood stage.

The Flood Inundatation and Mapping Alert Network reports on Thursday at 12:45 p.m., the Cape Fear was at 36.45 feet at the Lock and Dam No. 3 near Tar Heel. Minor flood stage there is 42 feet. It hit flood stage of 50 feet on Friday night and is forecast to crest Monday.

S&C Construction of Wilmington provided the restoration the last time the park went under water. The recreational facility is one of seven maintained by the town.

Brown’s Landing at Lock and Dam No. 2 was closed at noon on Wednesday in advance of the storms. The town of Elizabethtown took the step as a precautionary measure.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Water from the Cape Fear River was creeping up to the main area of Tory Hole Park on Sunday morning. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_tory-hole-park-2-021120-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Water from the Cape Fear River was creeping up to the main area of Tory Hole Park on Sunday morning. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_tory-hole-park-1-021120-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

