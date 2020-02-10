Feb. 15

• Craft vendors, 8 a.m., Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, downtown Elizabethtown.

Feb. 17

• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

Feb. 18

• Elizabethtown DAV, 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.

Feb. 19

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Feb. 21

• Bladen Community College trustees retreat, 2 p.m.

Feb. 22

• Craft vendors, 8 a.m., Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, downtown Elizabethtown.

Feb. 25

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Oakdale Homes Community Building.

Feb. 29

• Craft vendors, 8 a.m., Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, downtown Elizabethtown.

• Bladen County Hospital Foundation Gala, 6 p.m., Lu Mil Vineyard.

