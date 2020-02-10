Farm Bureau accepting applications for scholarships

ELIZABETHTOWN — Applications are being accepted through March 6 by the Bladen County Farm Bureau for their respective scholarships.

Four are available. They include the R. Flake Shaw Scholarship, the Cecil McClure Memorial Scholarship, the Bladen County Farm Bureau Scholarship and a community college scholarship.

To qualify, applicants must enroll in agriculture or an agriculturally-related field. Applicants must be a rising high school senior in the upper third of their class. All applications are available by contacting Tammy Guyton at Bladen County Farm Bureau at 910-645-2042.

The Shaw scholarship provides $4,000 each year for four years while attending a university or college. The McClure scholarship provides $500 per year for four years while attending a university or college.

The Farm Bureau Scholarship is a one-time award worth $1,500.

The community college schiolarship is an award of $1,o00 each of two years.

There are grant applications available also for Bladen County teachers in grades K-8 who wish to integrate agriculture into the classroom. Two grants are awarded annually.

The N.C. Farm Bureau sponors the Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders at N.C. State in Raleigh and at N.C. A&T in Greensboro the week of June 21-26.

