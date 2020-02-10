ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County voters can head to the polls starting Thursday.

The one-stop early voting period will run through Feb. 29. Voters may register at the same time during early voting; same day registration is the only avenue to participate for those who did not register to vote in the March 3 primary by last Friday’s deadline.

The sites for early voting are at the Bladen County Board of Elections office, 308 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown; Old Spaulding-Monroe School, 508 MLK Drive in Bladenboro; and at the East Arcadia Town Hall, 1472 E. Arcadia Road in Riegelwood.

Early voting is each weekday Thursday through Feb. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at each county site. The weekend dates of Feb. 15-16, Feb. 22-23 and Feb. 29 will also be used. Voting on the first two Saturdays is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Feb. 29 is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Voting on the Sundays of Feb. 16 and 23 are 1 to 5 p.m. each day.

Polls on the day of the primary are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The general election is Nov. 3.

There are four contested races specific to Bladen County on the primary ballot.

Also, the presidential year election cycle will include the President of the United States, one U.S. senator, the representative for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 7, as well as our state’s governor, cabinet offices and members of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal