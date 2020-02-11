ELIZABETHTOWN — Traffic going across the southbound span of the U.S. 701 bridge at Elizabethtown will be reduced to one lane Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. so state crews can perform inspections.

The bridge over the Cape Fear River began to have debris piled against it over the weekend. The northbound span is already closed indefinitely.

The debris field isn’t as large as the one that formed after Hurricane Florence in September 2018. That one was as big as a baseball field before submerging in the 20-some feet of water.

The river came out of its banks following rain last week. The river is at flood stage, with water creeping into and through Tory Hole Park throughout the day Sunday and Monday.

The river is at flood stage when it eclipses 25 feet; it was expected to crest in the area Monday.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

A debris field has formed against the Cape Fear River bridge that carries traffic on U.S. 701 southbound into Elizabethtown. The bridge will be one lane only on Tuesday so crews can do an inspection. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bridge-debris-1-021120-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal