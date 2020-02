ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Directors for Emereau: Bladen Charter School will meet Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the school, 995 Airport Road in Elizabethtown.

Questions can be directed to 910-247-6595.

