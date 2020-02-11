ELIZABETHTOWN — The NAACP’s West Bladen Chapter is inviting the community to a public forum on Feb. 18 at the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.

The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m.

A release from the Rev. Corey Lyons, president of the chapter, says “the main objective of this forum is to begin a dialogue between the community and Town Council that will help to cultivate positive change and growth in Elizabethtown.”

The Town Council of Elizabethtown has been given an invitation. It is unclear how many council members plan to attend.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_naacp-1.jpg