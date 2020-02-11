Elizabethtown bridge, southbound span, reopens

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Debris has accumulated against the southbound span of the U.S. 701 bridge into Elizabethtown. The bridge reopened Tuesday to two-way traffic about 3 p.m. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, the southbound span of the Cape Fear River bridge into Elizabethtown returned to two-way traffic.

The bridge was closed about 9 a.m. so that inspectors from the state Department of Transportation could evaluate the bridge. Following last week’s rain, a large debris field accumulated against the supports of the span.

This debris field was not as large as the one that arrived in September 2018 the week after Hurricane Florence struck the region.

The river remains out of its banks on both sides, encroaching the Tory Hole Park facilities. On Tuesday afternoon, it remained just shy by a few yards of the picnic shelters, restrooms and playground equipment.

The river is at flood stage when it eclipses 25 feet; it was expected to crest in the area Monday.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

