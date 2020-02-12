West Bladen’s Lewis elected to state position

Contributed photo West Bladen High School's Beta Club captured a number of state awards, and celebrated Cara Beth Lewis’ election as state secretary. -

BLADENBORO — West Bladen High School enjoyed a significant amount of success at the N.C. Senior Beta Convention in Greensboro, including Cara Beth Lewis’ election as state secretary.

The chapter received the G.O.L.D. Key Award for convention attendance. Phoebe Williams received a golden ticket to dance at the national convention in Texas in June.

All of the winners also can attend and compete at the national convention.

Capturing first place in On Site Drawing was Hannah Kriner. Kayla Burney was third in 11th Grade English Language Arts.

Taking fourth place awards were Joshua Benson in 11th Grade Science, Madison Bullard in Digital Art Division II, and the Show Choir.

Fifth place awards were won for group talent and skit performance.

