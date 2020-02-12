Ten arrested in drug investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN — Ten people have been arrested as part of an 18-month probe by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawmen conducted undercover purchases from dealers across the county, a release says. The department said approximately 50 warrants will be served over the next several months in multiple phases.

The charges for the 10 were mostly drug-related. Cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine were the drugs cited by lawmen in the arrests. One person was charged with possession of a stolen firearm only.

Those arrested included Tramel Lamar Howell, Thomas Cratch Jr., Dennis Sells, Brandon Blackwell, James Ryan Russ, Jada Bryan, Robert Britt Jr., Samantha Bishop, Corey Newkirk and Dashawn Pee.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Sheriff-1.jpg