ELIZABETHTOWN — A warning about scams through the internet has been issued by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jim McVicker’s office did not cite specific threats, but directed residents to a warning from the FBI.

The FBI says someone may be getting scammed if it answers yes to any of the following questions.

If about to cash a check from an item sold on the internet such as a car, boat or jewelry:

• Is it the result of communicating with someone by email?

• Did it arrive via an overnight delivery service?

• Is it from a business or individual account that is different from the person buying your item or product?

• Is the amount for more than the item’s selling price?

If sending money overseas:

• Did you win an international lottery you didn’t enter?

• Have you been asked to pay money to receive an inheritance from another country?

• Are you receiving a commission for accepting money transfers through your bank and/or PayPal account?

Online crimes can be reported to IC3.gov. Questions can be directed to the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Sheriff-2.jpg