ELIZABETHTOWN — A warning about scams through the internet has been issued by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jim McVicker’s office did not cite specific threats, but directed residents to a warning from the FBI.
The FBI says someone may be getting scammed if it answers yes to any of the following questions.
If about to cash a check from an item sold on the internet such as a car, boat or jewelry:
• Is it the result of communicating with someone by email?
• Did it arrive via an overnight delivery service?
• Is it from a business or individual account that is different from the person buying your item or product?
• Is the amount for more than the item’s selling price?
If sending money overseas:
• Did you win an international lottery you didn’t enter?
• Have you been asked to pay money to receive an inheritance from another country?
• Are you receiving a commission for accepting money transfers through your bank and/or PayPal account?
Online crimes can be reported to IC3.gov. Questions can be directed to the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.