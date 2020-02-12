Bladen high schools getting new roofs

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two Bladen County Schools will be getting new roofs at a cost of more than $1.2 million.

The Board of Education on Monday night accepted bids for East Bladen and West Bladen. Biltmore Construction of Hope Mills will do work on 131,725 square feet at East Bladen for a cost of $601,000, and Industrial Contract Service of Wilmington will do work on 130,975 square feet at West Bladen for a cost of $610,980.

“We do have significant leaks,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said in a release. “We’ve had to relocate classrooms, replace and repair furniture and instructional materials, carpeting.”

Using different contractors will allow completion of the work to be expedited.

“On Dec. 18 we did the bids for the two high schools, both East and West Bladen, and two alternates,” said Russell Worley, the district’s maintenance director. “The alternates added an additional one inch of insulation on the roof, do the repairs under the roof and replace the roof. The engineering firm which we hired has recommended that we accept the bid.”

Neither of these contracts included doing anything with the pyramid portion of the roofs, which Worley stated was under redesign.

“This time they will be rebid,” he said. “…. We should be ready to bid it in less than a month.”

Worley said that he expects the to be started in the next 30 days, with the schools finishing up in June. Both roofs have to meet certain criteria established by the state Department of Public Instruction in regards to their wind zones.

East Bladen is on N.C. 87 and within a 130 mph wind zone; West Bladen is on N.C. 410 and within a 120 mph wind zone.

Bladen County had three hurricanes in 35 months, starting with Matthew in 2016 and followed by Florence in 2018 and Dorian this past September. The board has been looking at remedies for fixing the roofs, and the topic has come up quite frequently when it comes to repairs.

Both schools opened in 2001-02, and these roofs — a part of 1.1 million square feet of roofing that the district maintains — came with a 20-year life expectancy. Valerie Newton, a spokeswoman for the district, said the new roofs will also have a 20-year life expectancy. However, these will be white rather than the black now on which tends to draw more heat.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

