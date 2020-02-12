DUBLIN — Ensemble Aubade will perform Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. in the Bladen Community College auditorium.

The group is based in Boston and performs throughout the United States. The trio includes Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; and Mary Jane Rupert, piano.

The concert is hosted by the college and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Between them at various times, the three have performed individually on labels such as Sony Classical, Dorian and Leo Records; and individually with such groups as the Boston Pops, Boston Opera, Masterworks Chorale, Sinfonova, Boston Ballet, Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra, Harvard Chamber Orchestra, Record Players, Musica Sacra, Cecilia Society, Masterworks Chorale, the Boston Philharmonic, the New Hampshire Symphony, Boston Classical Orchestra and New Philharmonia.

This is part of the college’s Humanities and Fine Art Series, which is made possible by a grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council. The council is a statewide nonprofit and an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Contributed photo

Francis Grimes, Mary Jane Rupert and Peter H. Bloom will perform Feb. 27 at Bladen Community College. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bladen-cc-ensemble-021420.jpg Contributed photo

