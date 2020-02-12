White Lake: ‘It’s not like it’s always been’

WHITE LAKE — Health for the lake’s water during the winter continues to be good, but town leaders are busily preparing for whatever the future may hold.

Mayor Goldston Womble gave commissioners and a small audience information on the lake management project at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the board. He reviewed several points made many times before as part of an overall package he and Dr. Diane Lauritsen plan to have ready for the state in the event its permission is sought to take an action such as was necessary two springs ago.

“We’re living in a different world when it comes to White Lake,” Womble said. “It’s not like it’s always been. We have to work on that.”

The lake remains under ownership of the state. However, unlike most if not all that the state owns, it is the hub of a resort community around which $275 million in Bladen County tax base is attached.

“We have to keep in mind, as we go through this and look at where we’re at now, we’ve got to understand these changes have taken place over a relatively short period of time,” Womble said, wrapping up a part of his talk on acid levels. “The lake simply doesn’t have much buffering capacity, and that means it is always susceptible to increases in pH.”

The term pH is a figure expressing the acidity or alkalinity of a solution on a logarithmic scale, on which 7 is neutral, lower values are more acid and higher values more alkaline. A higher pH in warm weather produces more algae on White Lake, as was the case in 2018 when the aluminum sulfate treatment was administered.

Womble, in letters dated Jan. 27 to the Bladen County commissioners and Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell, noted the town spent $733,000 on the lake water project. They received $125,000 in appropriation from the state budget, $20,000 from the county and $10,000 from Elizabethtown.

The board’s 33-minute meeting included the introduction of a new police officer, Bert Harris. He comes to the community after serving in Wilson.

The board had no dissenting votes as it passed actions for January releases of utilities, taxes and tax refunds; advertisement of 2019 tax liens; authorized participation in the 2020 Office of State Fire Marshal grant application; agreed to participate in the countywide stormwater drainage grant application; and approved an amendment to the N.C. Public Safety Inmate Labor contract.

The board also gave formal approval to a resolution for the White Lake Water Festival parade on May 16.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_White-Lake.jpeg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

