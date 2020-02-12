Commissioners retreat: ‘Where are you going to get $2 million?’

ELIZABETHTOWN — Air left the room, the gasp audible and followed by silence.

And then the questions.

“Where are you going to get $2 million,” one county commissioner asked somewhat incredulously.

Jeff Singletary’s response was quick and, judging by the sheepish smile in his reaction, the question was not unexpected. Along the back row sat Sheriff Jim McVicker, a wry grin creasing his face ever so briefly at that moment before his retired captain and now part-time deputy said his boss would help explain.

The wait wasn’t long, the explanation easily understood.

McVicker came to the podium and, as is his style, delivered a no-nonsense briefing to the commissioners and several county department heads assembled in the Campbell Terminal at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field.

The cost is associated with switching the majority of Bladen County radios on the VIPER system to TDMA, the second phase of an implementation by the State Highway Patrol. Singletary said grant money will help with the expense, but there would be other means.

McVicker’s answer was the county jail, a long debated topic for its cost several years ago that is now turning a profit by housing inmates for other counties and the federal court system.

How much?

The fifth-year sheriff and lawman of more than four decades said his first year included spending more than $96,000 to house county inmates elsewhere. Between Dec. 4 and Jan. 31 and yet to max capacity, the federal inmate program has netted $71,369. In the fiscal year that began July 1, the misdemeanor program has brought in another $128,011 and the rent for other counties’ inmates has yielded $82,243 — $281,624 total.

Bladen charges Duplin, Halifax, Pender and Nash counties. It has no-charge reciprocal agreements with Robeson, Columbus and Brunswick counties.

“With that, we’re getting a lot of labor from these inmates,” he added.

He said later, “We’ve not had one problem with the federal inmate program.”

The jail can house 225, and McVicker said currently about 180 to 190 are inside. The federal inmate program hasn’t reached 80 yet, and he anticipates leveraging the net profit by choosing when possible to house federal inmates rather than the other four counties.

The Sheriff’s Office is hoping to replace all 700 to 800 radio units at a cost of approximately $1.5 million, and add up to 800 tactical sites at a cost of $500,000. Singletary explained the moves would retain current capability and add additional coverage. It would also enable increased communication capability during times of disaster or major events.

Bladen County had three hurricanes in 35 months, starting with Matthew in 2016 and continuing with Florence in 2018 and Dorian in September. It has responded to a shooting at Smithfield Foods and a major hostage situation just off downtown Elizabethtown in recent months.

The radio connection is vital as adjacent counties also move to stay in line with the Highway Patrol’s move.

The gasp was audible. But when commissioners make budget decisions in the spring, the sheriff and his staff hope they’ll hear a positive voice on their public safety radios request.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bladen-seal-5.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.