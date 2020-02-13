DUBLIN — Last week’s Thursday night Dublin town board meeting yielded a successful closure of an alleyway and a portion of First Street.

The section of street was brought to the attention of the board through neighboring homeowners who wanted to be able to join two pieces of property without a thoroughfare, and help with keeping people from driving on the back side of their lots.

The board also approved allowing the county to handle Dublin’s part of a drainage study.

A section of Second Street has also been a topic of closure, but that has not been decided. More research was needed because of adjoining property access and the potential for moving utilities.

The board also discussed a water bill and approved a $500 donation to the Peanut Festival.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_extra.jpeg

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal