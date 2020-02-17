BLADENBORO — Town officials have accepted the deed of a Main Street property.

Downtown is regularly plagued by flooding, especially when hurricanes and heavy storms come through. The damage after Florence in September 2018 was especially significant, some falling beyond repair for any reasonable amount of money.

“I asked the board to consider accepting the deed to 104 S. Main St. owned by Steve Simmons,” said Town Administrator Blake Proctor.

Simmons’ building has been subject of demolition discussion previously.

“In return there would be a tax write-off of the property’s assessed value so the town can demolish the building,” Proctor said.

No timetable was established for the demolition.

In other actions at its last meeting, the commissioners moved unanimously to approve the closing of Birch and Milligan streets.

The Fire Department will be replacing a tanker truck. Proctor said the cost is approximately $260,000.

“Half of that will come from insurances and half from the Fire Department reserves,” he said.

The town also has discussed the termites at the depot building, located at 104 Elm St. Proctor said he recommended to the board that the building be treated, and the request passed unanimously.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal