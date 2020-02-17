ELIZABETHTOWN — A longtime business in the industrial park is getting it’s much larger forever home soon.

Westwood Metal Technologies/ProArcUSA, which does fabricating and has recently invested in plasma cutting, is moving out of the building they share with Aramark. Its new home will be a new facility being built next door.

“We started in 1985,” Josh Butler said. “The company has moved around the county and in different rentals.

“My father, Terry Baxter, started the company. Robotics is what we have done up until about 15 years ago.”

Westwood was the first tennant in the industrial park area in Elizabethtown.

“What this offered initially was a lot of incentives,” he said. “This was the very first building.”

They didn’t need the whole building, so a subdivider was put in, and Aramark arrived in 2002.

“It’s worked great, but we have new products coming in and we need more room,” Butler said. “We are also catering to a much bigger audience than in the past.”

That audience, he explained, is mainly outside the county, with their services being spread throughout the country.

Before they would go to the plant that was looking for a robot. But now, more and more is being done in house.

“We are now seeing that that doesn’t work, and people are coming to us,” he said.

That’s one plus to the bigger building: improved layout and more space, where everyone will have room to work.

“Now that we have gotten into plasma cutting tables, we are starting to see that doesn’t work,” said Butler, explaining that people with which they are doing business want to check them out before they spend hundreds of thousands of dollars with them on plasma cutting tables.

In addition to the facility expansion, the growth of the business has led him to hire another employee and he is looking for another salesperson with some engineering experience.

“Some of what we do is deal through about 200 distribution networks,” he said.

He sells to large companies like John Deere, Honda and Murray.

Another thing that they do is assist Bladen Community College, and they allow schools to bring in students when they have projects and see the machinery.

“It’s more than just trade skill, it’s the fact there are jobs that require someone to operate a robot,” Butler said. “We have donated to the colleges before, with welding curtains for small welding departments, anything fabrication related.”

A time to move in has not been set.

Josh Butler is excited about the company moving into a much larger facility.

Josh Butler is excited about the company moving into a much larger facility. Contributed photo

Teams like this, which Josh Butler is a part of, work with all kinds of equipment in their fabrication process.

Teams like this, which Josh Butler is a part of, work with all kinds of equipment in their fabrication process.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal