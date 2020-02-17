ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Fire Department may be in its new home on the corner of Broad and Cypress streets soon.

Eddie Madden, the town manager, said the there are hopes to be inside by the end of April. The $3.2 million project, funded by a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, originally had a target date of occupancy on Dec. 9. The adjusted schedule is now about 30 days off due to unexpected circumstances.

The next significant development will be installation of the sprinkler system, after which the inside can be finished.

One of the snags being overcome is groundwater.

“When they started doing excavation for the site work, we ran into groundwater, and we had to put in some infrastructure to get the groundwater into the storm water system,” Madden said.

There’s a large area on the side of the building that is being leveled out right now.

“All of this is going to be concreted, in some way,” he said. “A lot of this is going to be a training area.”

The public will be able to watch them train, and there will be plenty of parking, with space even for the buses when the kids come to visit at the station.

“We depend heavily on volunteers, so this has to be a family-oriented facility,” he said.

“We are excited about the current progress, and moving forward,” said Nick West, the fire chief. “We have a lot going on.”

The station will have different spaces, and provide multiple opportunities on both training, operations, and on interacting with the public.

Right now the current station is super tight, with meetings having to sometimes happen in the hallways, because they all meet at the same time. There’s only one conference room in the building, and it stays in heavy demand.

“It’s the functionality, and what we are going to be able to connect with the community,” West said.

He mentioned that they do have their community risk reduction programs, and things like that that are already in place, but with the newfound space they will be able to offer more to the community and more services to the community.

This will also give them space to train simultaneously with the rescue squad.

“And we will have multiple locations to do that,” he said, adding that he is excited about being able to meet together and then break out to do individual meetings as well.

There will be a command station set up for emergency operations, allowing all the departments in the area to communicate more effectively and also work collaboratively in the event of storms and emergency situations.

Normally that has been at Town Hall, but it doesn’t have the space they need.

“If somebody calls our phones, we will be right here,” he said.

One of the features that will be helpful will be having a separate area for the public, and the firemen. They will have their areas that are out of the way, giving them the space when they are not out on call.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The new fire station will house both fire and rescue vehicles. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_fs1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The new fire station will house both fire and rescue vehicles. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

This area will house the bunk room. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_fs2.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

This area will house the bunk room.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal