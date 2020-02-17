BLADENBORO — Managing partner Linda Gaskins snipped the ribbon and Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home hosted an open house for its new Bladenboro location on Sunday afternoon.

The 6,000-square foot facility at 800 N. Main St., the former home of Lewis Bowen Funeral Home, has undergone significant renovation. Gaskins said the new location will provide a convenience to Bladenboro families for viewings and services.

A limited amount of assistance to choose options can also be provided there; the funeral home’s main facility on N.C. 242 will continue to be the place where families can see options, and where staff will handle preperations.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bladen-gaskins-1-021820-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bladen-gaskins-3-021820-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bladen-gaskins-5-021820-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bladen-gaskins4-021820-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bladen-gaskins-6-021820-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bladen-gaskins-7-021820-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Managing partner Linda Gaskins and Bladenboro Mayor Rufus Duckworth snip the ribbon and Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home hosted an open house for its new Bladenboro location on Sunday afternoon. Joining in the ceremonial ribbon cutting were (front from left) Kenneth Dowless, Terri Dennison, Amanda Sykes, Duckworth, Gaskins, state House Rep. William Brisson, (middle, from left) Tiffany Lassiter, Michelle Storms, Woody Lancaster, Kenneth Byrd, Oliver Gause, Carolyn Davis, Nancy Smith, (back, from left) Brandon Priest and Greg Sykes. Dennison represented the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bladen-gaskins-2-021820-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Managing partner Linda Gaskins and Bladenboro Mayor Rufus Duckworth snip the ribbon and Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home hosted an open house for its new Bladenboro location on Sunday afternoon. Joining in the ceremonial ribbon cutting were (front from left) Kenneth Dowless, Terri Dennison, Amanda Sykes, Duckworth, Gaskins, state House Rep. William Brisson, (middle, from left) Tiffany Lassiter, Michelle Storms, Woody Lancaster, Kenneth Byrd, Oliver Gause, Carolyn Davis, Nancy Smith, (back, from left) Brandon Priest and Greg Sykes. Dennison represented the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.