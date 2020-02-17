ELIZABETHTOWN — Brenda Brisson, chairwoman of the Bladen County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, presented a donation of $5,000 to the state Future Farmers of America officers during a visit to the Hunt Horse Complex at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The presentation was made during the livestock judging event. The proceeds were given by the Bladen County Farm Bureau to be used in assisting with the renovation of the White Lake FFA facility.

Participating in the ceremonial check presentation with Brisson (center) were (from left) Harrison McLamb, state FFA vice president; Sara Beth McLamb, state FFA president; Megan Amend, state FFA vice president; Malachi Curtis, state FFA vice president; Zannah Tyndall, state FFA vice president; and Milosh McAdoo, state FFA vice president.

Contributed photo

