Commissioners retreat: Land use law gets overhaul

ELIZABETHTOWN — County commissioners will soon be complying with a new state law for zoning.

Greg Elkins, director of the Planning Department, gave an update during last week’s retreat at the Campbell Terminal aboard Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field. The update to the law is the first substantial reorganization of planning and developing regulations statutes in more than 40 years.

Commissioners and department heads went through a full agenda that consumed just more than five hours. The productive meeting was without significant quarreling that marked last year’s retreat and dragged it into needing a second day. The gathering also included revelation of a number of positive trends.

Among them was notice that sales tax revenue and revenue from Emergency Services, both down at this time a year ago, had shown increases.

All nine commissioners were present for the start, seven remained when it finished, and the areas of budget and finance, general government, public safety, environmental protection, education, and health and human services were all a part of the agenda.

Elkins, in his PowerPoint presentation, said the county will need to comply with zoning changes by Jan. 1, 2021. A comprehensive plan is due for update or adoption by July 1, 2022.

The updates have been in the works since a bill was first drafted in 2013. The House passed it in 2015, the Senate in 2017, and it got the governor’s signature last year.

Chapter 160D, as it is known, consolidates city and county planning and development statutes. They were previously in Chapter 153 and Chapter 160A. Elkins said the framework is more user-friendly, with modern and simplified language. There are no major changes in the scope of local government authority.

Though the route to January’s deadline has been long, it includes review and comment from local governments, the development community and land-use lawyers. Among several examples from 160D cited by Elkins:

• Clarifies the extraterritorial jurisdiction representation. If a city fails to adopt regulations within the ETJ, the county may do so.

• Requires the Planning Board to take an oath.

• Requires boards to adopt rules of procedure.

• Requires planning and development regulations and decisions to be based on an adopted comprehensive plan. In order to zone, local government must have a comprehensive plan.

• Simplify city regulation of agricultural used in the ETJ, same as county zoning exemption.

• No set age limit for manufactured homes.

• Uniform terminology for special use permit and conditional zoning.

• Allows administrative minor modifications.

• Clarifies “abutting properties” for mailed notice of hearing to include property across the street.

• Clarifies timing for posted notices (same as mail notice, 10 to 25 days).

• Any decision must include how action is or is not consistent with adopted plans.

• Conflict of interest prohibition will include in-laws.

• Clarifies quasi-judicial decisions with uniform terminology and procedures.

Commissioners had few questions in the presentation. Elkins, before departing, emphasized that while the Jan. 1 date is more than 10 months away, moving through steps to be there on time needs to begin taking place sooner rather than later.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

